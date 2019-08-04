ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — A dog that went through a terrifying ordeal is now on a mission to give hope to others.

Lexi Ann, a black lab-boxer mix, survived a house fire at her previous owner's house back in January. She suffered severe burns, and was brought to Ruff Start Rescue to heal.

Lexi Ann is now recovered and has been living with a foster family in Zimmerman, Minnesota. But over the weekend she found a forever home - and a new purpose.

Lexi Ann was severely burned in a house fire.

Firefighter Travis Oliver lives in Lafayette, Indiana. When he saw a picture of the brave pup, he knew she was the right fit for his family. He hopes to train Lexi Ann to comfort children at a camp for burn victims.

Firefighter Travis Oliver adopted Lexi Ann, and hopes to train her to help other burn victims.

“Now that she’s better, we hope her bravery will give other burn victims courage to continue their own healing," said Ruff Start Rescue’s Founder and Executive Director Azure Davis.