Donkey caught roaming around in Jefferson County

The donkey is safe and is expected to be reunited with her owner

BYRNES MILL, Mo. — When you sign up to be a police officer, you most likely prepare to fight crimes, enforce laws and make traffic stops. Many would not think they would have to wrangle a donkey.

Well, that's what four Byrnes Mill police officers were doing Sunday night.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Police Chief Frank Selvaggio wrote, "When you get a call from a resident saying that they just saw a donkey in their yard you kinda wonder what they might have really seen. Then another call comes in so officers went into the woods to find this mare donkey wandering around. It seems like runaway animals are just drawn here."

The officers were able to safely catch the animal, with some help from a few neighbors, according to the chief.

When you get a call from a resident saying that they just saw a donkey in their yard you kinda wonder what they might... Posted by Byrnes Mill Police Department on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Poice said they would begin looking for her owner the next morning.