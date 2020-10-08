Gateway Pet Guardians to open new East St. Louis clinic

The new facility will feature a pet retail store with low-cost pet supplies, drive-thru vaccination clinics and a pet food pantry

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Gateway Pet Guardians will open East St. Louis' first vet clinic Tuesday, one that the organization said will be the area's largest pet resource center.

"Traditionally, animal welfare organizations have had a punitive relationship in underserved communities like East St. Louis," Gateway Pet Guardians Executive Director Jamie Case said in a news release.

Gateway Pet Guardians said the community lacks pet supply stores, veterinarians and groomers. The new facility will feature a pet retail store with low-cost pet supplies, drive-thru vaccination clinics, a grooming spa with self-bathing stations, a pet food pantry, a spay/neuter surgery suite and an adoption floor. There will also be a welcome center to direct guests to available services and volunteer opportunities.

"We believe that everyone should have access to affordable vet services, pet supplies and pet food particularly in a community where many people live in poverty," Case said. "The community is filled with people who love their pets and we are here to ensure that pets and people stay together.”

The center will be open Tuesday-Friday from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. - noon. Wellness appointments are available by appointment only.

To see a list of services and pricing, visit Gateway Pet Guardian's website.