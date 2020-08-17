The National Zoo announces its 22-year-old giant panda may be pregnant

Mei Xiang has previously given birth to three surviving cubs who now live in China

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Mei Xiang [May-Shong] was artificially inseminated in March.

She went in for an ultrasound on Friday and the imaging revealed what appeared to be a fetus. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo said it is not sure that it's a completely viable developing fetus. But if it is, Mei Xiang could deliver a cub in the next few days.

Her habitat is currently closed -- but in the meantime, you can watch her on the zoo's 24-hour panda cam.

The zoo's chief veterinarian, Don Neiffer, said "in the middle of a pandemic, this is a joyful moment we can all get excited about."