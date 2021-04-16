Grant’s Farm reopens with one-of-a-kind 'Deer Park Adventure'

“We have worked diligently these past months to ensure a fun and safe experience for our guests, and we are excited to welcome them back"

ST. LOUIS — Grant’s Farm will soon welcome back guests for the first time in 2021 with a new animal experience called “Deer Park Adventure.”

Bookings are now available and tours are set to begin May 1. Guests can make reservations for Tuesdays-Sundays by visiting the Grant’s Farm website; reservations are required to visit the farm. Social distancing and safety guidelines will also be in place.

The Deer Park Adventure is a private experience for groups of up to 10 people. During the experience, visitors will venture into areas unreachable by tram and meet a variety of animal species including Water Buffalo, Watusi and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to hand feed those animals and, for a limited time, bottle-feed the Grant’s Farm goats near the Tiergarten.

“We’re thrilled to begin the process of welcoming back guests to Grant’s Farm, and we're eager to bring the one-of-a-kind experience of Deer Park Adventure back to guests,” said general manager Scott Smith. “We have worked diligently these past months to ensure a fun and safe experience for our guests, and we are excited to welcome them back.”

Guests can upgrade their experience with a snack pack for $25 or a cooler of Anheuser-Busch products for $50. The Deer Park Adventure is $350 per group and comes with two parking spots and a cooler of sodas and waters. At the end of the journey, guests will receive a beverage of choice – soda or water for children and AB products for those 21 and over.

In the coming months, Grant’s Farm plans to expand its capacity based on safety guidelines. Grant’s Farm is also hiring for a variety of positions. For more information about summer employment, visit the Grant’s Farm website.