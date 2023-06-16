2 albino groundhogs spotted in resident's backyard

Groundhogs are one of the best-known wild mammals in Missouri and are common to come across.

MISSOURI, USA — What are the odds? Not one, but two uncommon groundhogs were spotted in a resident's backyard recently.

William Hubbard photographed two albino groundhogs in his backyard recently, the Missouri Department of Conservation shared on Facebook. It is unclear when and where the photos were taken.

Woodchucks, or groundhogs, are a common Missouri rodent with long, coarse grayish brown fur with a yellow or reddish cast, according to MDC. The ones photographed, however, were special as they had a different type of fur.

Albinism is a lack of pigment and is not common amongst mammals, MDC said. It occurs in about one in 10,000 mammals.

Groundhogs are one of the best-known wild mammals in Missouri and are common to come across.