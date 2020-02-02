ST. LOUIS — Prairie dogs are uncommon pets, but I think every meteorologist needs a weather-predicting rodent.

During the 6 a.m. hour of Sunday's Today in St. Louis, Herbie Hinson predicted an early spring.

Herbie does not always side with his significantly larger cousin Punxsutawney Phil, but this year he decided not to make waves.

An actual prediction from Herbie is rare. Over the past four years, Herbie has decided not to cooperate in the silly charade.

Herbie is a five-year-old black-tailed prairie dog. He was rescued as a baby and has lived with me in Michigan, Oregon and now Missouri.

Prairie dogs in captivity have an 8 to 12-year lifespan. Prairie dogs are not legal in every state and require permits in some.

Keep in mind, Herbie has sent me to the ER for stitches. I still consider him a great pet, but prairie dogs are not for the faint of heart. They can be rather ornery.

RELATED: Spring to arrive early, says Punxsutawney Phil

RELATED: PETA calls for robot Punxsutawney Phil with AI to predict weather