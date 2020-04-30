Humane Society celebrates 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day'

"It is wonderful to see the empty cages," Becky Krueger said

ST. LOUIS — Thursday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day but at the Humane Society, there are no pets to adopt.

This is because many St. Louis families are spending their days at home with a few extra furry friends either adopted or fostered.

Drive-thru adoptions made it easy for families to come pick up their new furry friends. This is an easy way, contact-free way for pets to continue to be adopted out while concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continue.

You can still get to know your pet online. Personalities, size, age, breed and more information are all listed on each pets profile to make sure potential families can find the perfect match. All animals are vaccinated and have all their health tests.

Adopting and fostering is a special bond. For the families and pets and the caretakers who pour their heart and soul into these animals until their forever family finds them.

"It is wonderful to see the empty cages," Becky Krueger said.

"It's something that melts our hearts and we are excited about that. We still have animals coming in and as soon as they are ready for adoption they will be posted on our website. Because of the great response they are finding homes very quickly."

If you can't adopt or foster you can still help the animals. You can donate money or supplies through its website.