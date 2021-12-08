Humane Society taking care of 21 neglected dogs

"This is the outcome that we were hoping for"

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri gained custody of 21 dogs that were rescued from a breeder in McDonald County in July.

The Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Taskforce found the dogs on the breeder’s property in “disturbing and inhumane facility conditions.” The Humane Society said the taskforce found “evidence of several deceased dogs whose remains had been disposed of recently,” according to an email news release from the Humane Society

The Humane Society said the surviving dogs were starving, had fleas and some had wounds.

Having full custody of the dogs means that the Humane Society will be able to give the dogs medical treatment and spay and neuter the dogs, the Humane Society said.

The Humane Society is collecting funds to help the dogs here.

“This is the outcome that we were hoping for,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “These poor dogs have been through so much and lived in such horrible conditions that we’re thankful we can provide them with compassionate and state-of-the-art veterinary care and give them a second chance at a brighter future.”