Humane Society's 'Purses & Pumps for Pooches & Pals' fundraiser goes virtual

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri’s annual “Purses & Pumps for Pooches & Pals” fundraiser looks a little different this year.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event, which would normally draw more than 400 professional women in St. Louis.

The event was originally postponed in early summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Humane Society has announced the event will be held virtually next month.

The fundraiser will be livestreamed on the Humane Society’s Facebook page and will include a high-end designer purse raffle, adoptable animals and a fund-a-service auction.

There will be virtual watch party bundles available for purchase that include appetizers and signature cocktail baskets that will be delivered directly to homes, according to a release.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund.

The virtual event will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The event is free to watch but anyone interested in entering the raffle can purchase tickets for $25.