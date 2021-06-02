Imo's Pizza covering adoption fees at Stray Rescue this month

As a thank you for adopting, Imo’s is also donating a $20 gift card to get a pizza

ST. LOUIS — If you’ve been wanting to adopt a dog or cat but haven’t been able to swing the adoption fee, you’re in luck!

Throughout the month of June, Imo’s Pizza is covering adoption fees at Stray Rescue of St. Louis. This applies to dogs and cats over 6 months old.

Instead of worrying about the adoption fee, Stray Rescue said adopters can spend their money on a new pet bed, treats, toys and anything else their pet needs.

"We can't thank Imo's Pizza enough for their continued partnership and friendship over the years. We can't save so many lives without the support of our community, and partners like Imo's Pizza make what we do possible," Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director of Stray Rescue, said in a press release.

Every adoption at Stray Rescue includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines and a microchip. And as a thank you for adopting, Imo’s is also donating a $20 gift card to get a pizza.

"At Imo's we are committed to being good neighbors and giving back to our St. Louis community. We can't think of a better way to do this than by joining two of our favorite things - pets and pizza! We're excited each year for the opportunity to partner with such a great St. Louis organization and help more St. Louis families bring home a new pet from Stray Rescue of Saint Louis today," Imo's Pizza Community Ambassador Kelly Imo said in the release.

Last year, more than 174 adult dogs and cats were adopted through the Imo’s partnership.