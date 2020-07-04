ST. LOUIS — If you need a reason to smile today, take 90 seconds to watch the video in this story. It’s got kittens, and otters, and stingrays, and fish. Need we say more?
Three tiny, fuzzy cats were given VIK (that’s Very Important Kitten) access to the St. Louis Aquarium, and the result was nothing short of pure, adorable wholesome cuteness.
The kittens – Verity, Case and Axiom – got the run of the place, pouncing, pawing and chasing fish on the other side of the exhibits. And as seen in the video from the aquarium, the interest was mutual. Several fish slowly swam up to acrylic windows to get a better look at the playful cats.
But the wave of animal cuteness didn’t end there. The kittens also got to meet the aquarium’s three equally-as-playful otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn. The result? Otter adorableness.
All three kittens and their mom are available for adoption from Stray Rescue St. Louis.
More stories to make you smile:
- John Krasinski launches 'Some Good News' newscast during pandemic
- Show Me Kindness: Goody bags for delivery drivers, restaurants donate meals to health care workers
- Show Me Kindness: Co-workers throw surprise birthday parade
- Show Me Kindness: Woman sings from her balcony and front porch family photos
- Show Me Kindness: Connecting through virtual school lunches
- Wentzville neighbors surprise 7-year-old with birthday parade after COVID-19 cancels his party
- 'I think she's going to be a good distraction' | St. Louisans help clear animal shelters amid COVID-19 concerns
- 'We could feel the love all day' | Couple has virtual wedding after coronavirus impacted their plans