Local non-profit rescues 27 dogs from deplorable conditions in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Warrenton rescued 27 dogs Saturday from living in what they said were deplorable conditions in Franklin County.

All of the new dogs need to be vaccinated and spayed or neutered. The dogs also need medical attention for untreated wounds, some pregnancies and treatment for heartworms.

They told 5 On Your Side that as a result of a huge influx of dogs and cats arriving because of the cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies.

They said they need foster owners for the newly rescued dogs and monetary donations to cover veterinary costs.

The supplies most needed are:

Diamond Natural or Purina Pro Plan small bite adult dog food

Laundry detergent

Odoban cleaner

Bleach

Nylabones or benebones

Donated items can be sent or dropped off to the organization located at 27933 Pendleton Lost Creek Road in Warrenton or the Animal Talk Medical Center located at 12800 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville.