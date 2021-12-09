'Love at first sight': Maple, foal of rescued mini horse Waffle, gets adopted

“Horses give us peace. They live in the moment and often force us to do the same,” Mary Page said. “For us, horse is how you spell happiness.”

ST. LOUIS — Maple, a mini horse that was born at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch over the summer, has found her forever home.

Maple is the foal of Waffle, a mini horse who was rescued from a neglectful home in November 2020. After being weaned from her mother, the ranch put Maple up for adoption last month.

After seeing 5 On Your Side’s story on Maple, Mary and Bill Page knew they wanted her to join their family.

The couple has owned and shown horses for several years. They own a few acres in Wildwood where they have a mini donkey named Gilda and two dogs, Scoop and Brice.

Mary said they’ve been considering adding another “mini” to their family for some time, but they always seem to get adopted quickly. She said they thought a mini horse would make a good companion for Gilda.

When they threw their hat in the ring to adopt Maple, Mary said there were already others ahead of them but “fate stepped in” and they were able to adopt her.

“We immediately went to meet her and of course it was love at first sight,” Mary said.

Mary said Maple has a lot to learn and experience at only 7 months old, and they are looking forward to being a part of that process.

“Horses give us peace. They live in the moment and often force us to do the same,” she said. “For us, horse is how you spell happiness.”

Longmeadow said Waffle is now available for adoption. For information on Waffle and other adoptable animals, visit the ranch's website.

Waffle and Maple's story

When Waffle was rescued back in November 2020, she had a young colt named Toast.

When they arrived at the ranch, Longmeadow said their manes and tails were covered in burrs so thick that it was weighing down their heads and necks. Volunteers were able to work together to remove the burrs, leaving Waffle and Toast healthy and happy.

Toast was eventually weaned from his mother and has since been adopted. Shortly after Waffle arrived at the ranch, staff found out she was pregnant with another foal.