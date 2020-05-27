May 31 is last day to apply for Missouri's first elk hunts

Hunters can apply to have their names entered in a random drawing to see if they are chosen to be able to buy a permit. Only five will be issued

MISSOURI, USA — 2020 is the first year Missourians will be able to elk hunt in the state, and the deadline to apply for a permit is approaching fast.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is accepting applications to be entered in a random drawing to receive a permit up until May 31.

The MDC said it will issue five permits for hunting bull elk with four being general permits for the public and one permit reserved for qualifying area landowners.

Applicants must be at least 11 years old by the first day of the elk hunting season in October. Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter education certification complete or be exempt by age before they'll be able to actually buy a permit. You are only able to submit one resident antlered elk application a year.

To apply for the random elk permit drawing, you can visit this link, apply through the MDC's free Missouri Hunting app, through a permit vendor or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

You can check to see if you've been awarded the opportunity to buy a permit starting on July 1.

Only Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon Counties are open for elk hunting when the season opens in October.

For more information on the open season dates and other regulations, visit the MDC's website.