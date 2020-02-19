LINN COUNTY, Mo. — Two bald eagles rehabilitated by the Missouri Department of Conservation were released into the wild over the weekend.

Both eagles were rescued by Conservation Agent Griffin Surtin, the department said. He delivered them to the University of Missouri Raptor Rehabilitation Project in Columbia, where they were taken care of until they were ready for release.

The eagles were released into the Mussel Fork Conservation Area in Linn County. The department posted videos of the releases on Facebook Tuesday.

"MDC values its conservation partners, and the efforts of Missourians who have helped ensure the success of these iconic raptors!" the department wrote.

More local stories:

RELATED: Mark Mantovani announces he’s running for St. Louis County executive

RELATED: 'The Green Book': A life or death resource for black travelers before the Civil Rights Movement

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker to deliver Illinois budget address Wednesday

RELATED: Woman carjacked near The Dome at America’s Center Monday night