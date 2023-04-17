'Winging It': New bird show coming to Saint Louis Zoo

The free-flying presentation showcases a variety of exotic and native birds that will demonstrate their natural abilities.

ST. LOUIS — A new bird show will debut at the Saint Louis Zoo and be available for guests throughout the summer.

"Winging It," presented in partnership with World Bird Sanctuary, will begin on May 6 at the Zoo. The free-flying presentation showcases a variety of exotic and native birds that will demonstrate their natural abilities.

The show includes audience participation and pop quizzes, fun conservation facts and tips on how people can protect wildlife and animal habitats, according to a press release.

Guests may see birds from World Bird Sanctuary that moved to the Zoo in early April. Ones that may be seen in the shows are a tawny eagle, turkey vulture, red-tailed hawk, American barn owl, bald eagle and more.

The birds will take the stage at the Lichtenstein Sea Lion Arena on select dates from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Here's when you can catch the new show:

Saturdays and Sundays, May 6-21 (9:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.)

Daily, May 26 through Aug. 20 (9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.)

Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 26 - Oct. 1 (9:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.)

Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4 (9:15 a.m., 11:30 and 1:45 p.m.)

Shows will be around 20 minutes long and admission is $3.95 per person (free for children under 2). Tickets can be purchased at the Arena ticket booth at Sea Lion Sound. The show will be first come, first served.

Find more information about the Zoo and plan your visit here.