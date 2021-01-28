This video of otters rolling around in the snow will make you smile

The Saint Louis Zoo said the otters are “made for this kind of weather” because they have thick, oily fur that repels the wet snow and keeps them warm

ST. LOUIS — Check out these happy otters!

The Saint Louis Zoo posted a video of North American river otters Oscar and Grover “tobogganing” in the snow Wednesday.

The otters currently live in a private habitat and are not visible to guests, but their keeper Elena Appelt managed to capture the special moment.

The video is only 20 seconds long, but it doesn’t take much to notice the amount of fun they are having.

The zoo said the otters are “made for this kind of weather” because they have thick, oily fur that repels the wet snow and keeps them warm.

If they aren’t seen out in the snow on Thursday, the zoo said the otters are most likely snuggled up in their cozy dens.

The otters aren't the only ones that enjoyed the recent snow day.