ST. LOUIS — They are undoubtedly St. Louis' biggest, newest and most awesome animal celebrities, and as animal celebrities do on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time for their predictions.

We are of course referring to stars of the St. Louis Aquarium, otter siblings – Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn.

The triplets are all in for the Missouri team, clearly choosing the Kansas City Chiefs. The otters took the modified Chiefs log into the pool in 3 separate pieces, which handlers believe indicates "a tough game in which the Chiefs will have to work hard to win in small steps."

In an Instagram post-Sunday, the Aquarium wrote:

"Sawyer had to work hard on her own a couple of times, but she is a super team leader (much like Mahomes) and was able to rally Thatcher and Finn to dig deep."

In case your wondering, the otters were named after Mark Twain’s famous characters by the public in a contest on Facebook.

Thatcher and Sawyer are both girls and Finn is a boy.

Thatcher is like the big sister of the trio while Finn is like the little brother and Sawyer is more like the middle sibling always keeping the peace, according to Kat Echevarria, animal care manager of training.

