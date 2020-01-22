HATTERAS, N.C. — The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island has been busy taking care of cold-stunned sea turtles. Over 100 turtles have washed ashore in two days on Cape Hatteras Island.

On Tuesday, about 95 green and Kemp's ridley turtles washed ashore on the soundside of Hatteras Island. Approximately 35 of the sea turtles were found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore property.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said all of the sea turtles were successfully transported to the STAR Center at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island for rehabilitation. Many are expected to be released by the end of this week.

Cold-stunning is a condition which is similar to hypothermia and is caused by dropping water temperatures. The condition makes the turtles unable to swim properly.

RELATED: Stranding Response Program recovers dead manatee in Virginia Beach waters

RELATED: NC Aquarium takes in more cold-stunned sea turtles after a plunge in temperatures

An additional 10 sea turtles were found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore property early Wednesday morning. The majority of the cold-stunned turtles have been found from Buxton to Hatteras.

Seashore biotechs and multiple volunteer organizations will continue the search for cold-stunned turtles.

The recovery process for the turtles begins by gradually warming the turtles back up over a few days.