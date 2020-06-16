Your pup can swim under a waterfall at Petropolis’ new facility

Petropolis is offering curbside pickup and drop-off for all pets amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Petropolis just opened its first "Pet Empowerment Center" in St. Charles.

It said the center is a state-of-the-art facility unlike any other in the Midwest.

The facility has boarding, day care, grooming and training.

It has 33,000 square-feet of outdoor play yards, which can be seen from Interstate 70. Dogs that visit can swim under a waterfall, wade through a river, run through tunnels and jump on a trampoline under the supervision of trained staff.

Petropolis shares a building with The Academy of Pet Careers, which is a trade school for prospective veterinary and pet care professions that also provides continued education and resources for the Petropolis team.

“With the new facility comes an even greater push towards Pet Empowerment, the process of raising confident, happy pets by setting them up for success,” a spokesperson for Petropolis said in a press release.

It's located at 3550 West Clay Street in St. Charles.

