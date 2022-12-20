Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Raja the elephant Dec. 27 at the Saint Louis Zoo

The Saint Louis Zoo's bull Asian elephant is celebrating his 30th birthday next Tuesday. Guests are invited to join in on the party.

ST. LOUIS — Raja the bull Asian elephant is turning 30 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the Saint Louis Zoo is inviting guests to join in on the celebration.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, zoo guests are invited to come sing "Happy Birthday," sign a Raja-sized birthday card, cheer as he stomps open birthday present made by keepers and volunteers at River's Edge and learn more about elephants through activities at The Living World.

Birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate will also be available for purchase at Lakeside Café in honor of Raja.

Admission to the zoo and Raja's birthday party is free to the public.

"We all look forward to celebrating this big milestone birthday for Raja with the St. Louis community,” said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, zoological manager of River’s Edge at the Saint Louis Zoo. “It’s heartwarming to see the love Zoo guests have for Raja and how it inspires them to care about other elephants in the wild.”

Asian elephants are facing extinction due to habitat loss and destruction, according to the zoo. There are nearly 50,000 left in the wild. The Saint Louis Zoo is committed to serving the endangered species through various worldwide conservation efforts.

Raja, according to his birthday party announcement, is part of the zoo’s three-generation Asian elephant family.

He was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo in 1992, and he is the father of three calves there – Maliha, 16; Jade, 15; and Priya, 9.

Share your memories with Raja on social media using the hashtag #RajasBirthday.