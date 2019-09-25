FLORISSANT, Mo. — A rare bird has landed in Saint Ferdinand Park once again.

The Mandarin duck was spotted in Florissant, Missouri, swimming with other ducks in a pond in the park. This is the second year in a row the stunning bird been spotted in the park.

Mandarin ducks are easy to identify with their colorful feathers, ranging from a forest green to burgundy, deep blue and purple.

According to Wild Birds Unlimited in Florissant, the bird is likely a pet that escaped because the birds aren't native to the U.S.

A spokesperson with the Florissant parks department said the duck has been hanging around the area recently.

Other stories you might be interested in:

RELATED: 'You will feel the impact eventually' | St. Louis zookeeper gives insight on the decline of 3 billion birds

RELATED: This 'once-in-a-lifetime' shot of a kingfisher in flight has people in awe

RELATED: Pigeon poops on Illinois lawmaker discussing pigeon poop problem

RELATED: Rare albino ruby-throated hummingbird spotted in Northeast Ohio backyard

RELATED: The story behind the viral 'bird or bunny' optical illusion