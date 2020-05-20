St. Louis rescue dogs on National Rescue Dog Day

5 On Your Side received more than 1,000 photos of area rescue dogs

ST. LOUIS — May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.

5 On Your Side asked you to share photos of your rescue dog with us. We received more than 1,000 photos.

According to nationalrescuedogday.com, the day was founded by Tails That Teach, Inc. to bring awareness to the number of dogs waiting to be adopted as well as promote humane education for young children and to encourage spaying and neutering.

“Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles and yet provide comfort, security, and friendship as family pets. But, rescue dogs are capable of much more. With training, they contribute to the independence of people with disabilities as service animals and give comfort to the elderly. In these circumstances, they become our eyes, ears, or legs as well as our best friend,” nationalrescueday.com wrote.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

Where to adopt a dog in St. Louis:

APA of Missouri

Needy Paws

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis

Gateway Pet Guardians

Good news on pet adoptions: since the coronavirus pandemic began, many shelters are seeing more animals getting adopted.