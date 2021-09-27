Saint Louis Zoo celebrates fall season with events throughout October

The zoo is hosting three events throughout the month of October, bringing back some of its popular family-friend activities

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do with your family during the fall season, the Saint Louis Zoo has you covered.

The zoo is hosting three events throughout the month of October to celebrate the season.

Zootoberfest

Zootoberfest, a family-friendly take on Oktoberfest, will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2-3 and 9-10. At the event, guests can enjoy German-inspired food along with root beer and other soft drinks.

Canned and bottled beer will be available throughout the zoo, which also will offer an exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounts for refills.

During the event, kids have an opportunity to participate in a free fall-themed activity.

Make a reservation for the event on the zoo's website here.

Boo at the Zoo

Families can enjoy decorations, entertainers, special food and drink menus and more at Boo at the Zoo.

The popular annual event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. every night from Oct. 15-31.

The event includes performances by Juggling Jeff, Oh My Gosh Josh and Enchanted Events character singalongs. Entertainment will vary nightly, zoo officials wrote in a news release.

Guests must make a reservation in order to attend the event. Tickets range in price from $8.95-$10.95 depending on the date.

Get more information or make a reservation on the Boo at the Zoo website.

Halloweekends

Halloweekends will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31.

During Halloweekends families can enjoy Pumpkin Stomp ‘n’ Chomp enrichment for animals, "non-scary" Halloween decorations, fall-themed food and more. The zoo said this is not a trick-or-treating event.

For more information or to make a reservation for the event, click here.

During all of the events, family-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged but costume masks are not permitted for any age.