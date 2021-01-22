Saint Louis Zoo welcomes new monkeys

The monkeys are Geoffroy’s marmosets, which is a new species for the zoo

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed two new monkeys this week.

The zoo announced Lewis and Luca’s arrival on its Facebook page Friday morning. The monkeys are Geoffroy’s marmosets, which is a new species for the zoo.

The primate team is “very excited” about the new addition to the Primate House and the opportunity for guests to see and learn about the “tiny little monkeys.”

The zoo said the monkeys are hard to spot due to their small size and body coloration, which blends in well with the branches.

“We usually recommend looking up higher in the habitat; you will likely see one of them peering down at you from one of the upper branches,” the zoo said on Facebook.

Geoffroy’s marmosets are small, squirrel-like monkeys that have features that are unusual among primates, according to nationalzoo.com. The monkeys have a blackish-brown coat with black ear tufts and a white forehead and cheeks.