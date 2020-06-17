Saint Louis Zoo introduces new tree kangaroo

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo introduced the newest resident of its Emerson Children’s Zoo – Diwai, a Matschie's tree kangaroo.
The zoo introduced him to the world on social media on Wednesday.
The zoo said Diwai came to the zoo on a Species Survival Plan recommendation. He is sweet and calm, loves to train with his keepers, loves to go outside and loves all enrichment.
“He is a great addition to the Children’s Zoo.”
About Matschie's tree kangaroos
Matschie's tree kangaroos live in thick, mountainous forests where they have become well adaopted to life in trees, according to the zoo’s website. They are able to climb tree trunks like a cat, thanks to their long sharp claws. They’ve retained the kangaroo’s ability to jump and have perfected the “art of jumping in the treetops.” They can leap to the ground from up to 30 feet high in a tree.
