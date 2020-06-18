Watch: Sea lions chase remote controlled cars at Saint Louis Zoo

“It turns out remote controlled cars are a lot of fun to chase if you're a sea lion!”

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day, you’ve found it!

The Saint Louis Zoo recently shared a video on social media of sea lions chasing remote controlled cars.

The zoo said it was part of a “tunnel enrichment session." The sessions give them mental and physical stimulation and keeps them interested and engaged, especially during times of no guest interaction.

The zoo said they treat the sea lions to sessions featuring juggling and basketball skills but this time, a zoo staff member looked into her son’s toy box for inspiration.

“It turns out remote controlled cars are a lot of fun to chase if you're a sea lion!” the zoo said on Facebook.

The zoo said one of the lions, Mandy, is usually less interested in tunnel enrichment but loved following the cars.

California sea lions can swim at speeds of up to 20-25 miles per hour, the zoo said.