Saint Louis Zoo announces summer hours

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced extended hours, family-friendly Friday nights and four adult-only events for the summer of 2021.

The zoo will be open for extended hours from May 14-Aug. 15 for Prairie Farms Dairy Summer Zoo Weekends. Extended hours include:

Sunday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family Fun Friday Nights will be held from 5-7 p.m. from May 14 through Aug. 13. It will feature family-friendly strolling performers throughout the zoo and family dinner and ice cream specials.

Adults 21+ are invited to the exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals for Night at the Zoo. Guests will receive complimentary admission to special attractions, drinks, a free-themed mask and special discounts.

Night at the Zoo events will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on May 27, June 17, July 15 and Aug. 12. The zoo will close to the public at 4:30 p.m. on those days.