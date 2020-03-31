ST. LOUIS — Need a little sports fix?

Sports may be on hold, but not for the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Check out one of the sea lions working on its skills with its trainer.

The zoo has been sharing cute videos with its social media followers amid its temporary closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, the Saint Louis Zoo announced a temporary closure to the public until further notice. All public and private events as well as educational programs are canceled through at least April 22. The zoo said it will determine plans to reopen at a later date.

