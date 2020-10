Andres Garcia needed a hammer to pry the shark off his foot.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A Florida man ended up with 16 stitches after a nurse shark clamped onto his foot while he was working on a dock.

Andres Garcia was in the water when he said the shark bit down and grabbed on.

Garcia eventually had to get out of the water with the shark still attached to his foot.

He used the claw end of a hammer to pry the shark’s jaw open and remove his foot.