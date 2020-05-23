Snake in a stove | Missouri woman gets surprise visit from ratsnake in her kitchen

When the MDC agent showed up, the snake at first could not be found. Later, the agent found the snake inside the woman's stove behind the electrical panel

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman got quite the surprise recently, when a large ratsnake showed up in her kitchen.

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared this post on Facebook, after one of their agents was called out to the southwest Missouri home.

When the MDC agent showed up, the snake at first could not be found. Later, the agent found the snake inside the woman's stove behind the electrical panel. After taking the stove apart, the agent was able to remove the snake from the house and release it outside.

The MDC said this nonvenomous species of the Western Ratsnake is known to be active April through November and is a skilled hunter of rodents.

According to the MDC's website, the Western Ratsnake is one of the largest and most familiar snakes in the state. It is generally shiny black, but some can have dark brown blotches, and can range anywhere from 3.5 to 6 feet long.