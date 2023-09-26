St. Charles Police Department mourns death of former narcotics K-9 Nitro

Nitro died after a two-year battle with a terminal disease, police said.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Nitro, a former St. Charles police K-9 who retired in 2021, died recently after a two-year battle with a terminal illness, police said.

The St. Charles Police Department honored the narcotics K-9 in a Facebook post Tuesday. Nitro served the department for seven years from 2014 to 2021.

The K-9 was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension. Police said in the post that Nitro's work resulted in the seizure of millions of dollars and countless drugs.

"Nitro was a loyal and brave partner to his handler, Officer Dan Allen. Together, they worked tirelessly to keep our community safe," St. Charles police said in the post.

After retirement from the police force, Nitro spent his days being loved by family and friends.

"We will never forget Nitro's service to our community, he was a true asset to our city," the post said.