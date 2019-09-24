ST. LOUIS — The first residents of the St. Louis Aquarium now have names.

Say hello to Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn!

Those are the names fans picked on the aquarium’s Facebook page. More than 6,200 people voted and 2,900 of the votes were for Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn. The names were picked because they’re based on characters from Mark Twain novels.

The three otters arrived in St. Louis earlier this month from their previous home at Flamingo Gardens in Florida. They’re currently living off-site while their future home is still under construction.

The public will be able to meet the otters later this year in December. The aquarium hasn’t announced an exact opening date yet.

Several other attractions at Union Station are set to open next week.

The St. Louis Wheel and retro Soda Fountain restaurant will welcome their first customers Sept. 30.

