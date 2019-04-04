ST. LOUIS – Stingrays at Caribbean Cove opens at the Saint Louis Zoo Friday and runs through Oct. 31.

Cownose rays, southern rays, bonnethead, brown-banded and white-spotted bamboo sharks will be featured in a 17,000-gallon saltwater pool under the Edward Jones Pavilion.

The zoo said the stingrays interact well with people "in a safe and fun manner." Guests are encouraged to dip their hands in the water and allow the rays to touch them.

The zoo said there will be opportunities throughout the day to feed them as well.

Admission to Stingrays at the Caribbean Cove is $3.95 per person for ages 2 and up, children under 2 years old are free. Food for feeding the stingrays is $1 per cup.

Tropical Traders Gift Shop will offer ocean-related souvenirs, including plush stingrays and other sea life items, shark merchandise, T-shirts, nautical gifts and more.

