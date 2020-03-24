ST. LOUIS — While the Saint Louis Zoo is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, it is bringing the zoo to you through photos and videos.

The zoo shared a video of the children’s zoo alpacas, Andrus and Freeman, walking around the zoo with their keepers.

Andrus and Freeman took a stroll over to Jungle of the Apes and encountered Sumatran orangutans, chimpanzees and western lowland gorillas.

More about alpacas from the zoo

Alpacas are domesticated members of the camelid family and can be found all over the world in a variety of habitats. In the wild they can be found in the Andes Mountains at elevations of up to 15,750 feet. Alpacas are covered with a thick fleece (called fiber) that keeps them warm during the bitterly cold winters. Their soft hypo-allogenic fiber can come in a variety of colors, about 22 to be exact. Due to the semi-hollow structure of the fiber, it has the ability to trap insulated air.

