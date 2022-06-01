Imo's covering adoption fees at Stray Rescue this month

"We are saving more lives than ever before, and we can't do our nonstop life-saving work without the support of our community."

ST. LOUIS — If you’ve been wanting to adopt a dog or cat but haven’t been able to swing the adoption fee, you’re in luck!

Stray Rescue of St. Louis said it is, “rescuing animals in need non-stop” and the shelter is “beyond maximum capacity.” For the 6th year in a row, Imo’s Pizza is lending a helping hand by covering adoption fees for adult animals through the month of June.

Adoptable dogs and cats over six months old will have their $100 adoption fee paid through Imo’s. The pizza company is also including a $20 gift card to Imo’s with each adoption.

Stray Rescue said instead of worrying about the adoption fee, adopters can spend their money on treats, toys and anything else their new pet needs. Every adoption from Stray Rescue includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines and a microchip, according to a press release from the shelter.

“At Imo’s we are committed to being good neighbors and giving back to our local community. We are excited each year for the opportunity to partner with Stray Rescue of St. Louis and help more families bring home a new family member,” Imo’s Pizza President Carl Imo said in the release.

Last year, more than 174 adult dogs and cats were adopted by families during the Imo’s partnership, the release stated.

"We can't thank Imo's Pizza enough for their dedicated partnership and ever-growing friendship over the years. We are saving more lives than ever before, and we can't do our nonstop life-saving work without the support of our community. Partners like Imo's Pizza make what we do possible," said Cassady Caldwell, CEO of Stray Rescue.