ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is hoping for a three-peat. It has once again been nominated as one of the best zoos in the nation, but it needs your help keeping the No. 1 spot.

USA Today nominated the Saint Louis Zoo for three awards in its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards Program: Best Zoo, Best Zoo Exhibit—Sea Lion Sound (which also won last year) and Best Zoo Exhibit—Grizzly Ridge.

RELATED: Vote to help the Missouri Botanical Garden be named best in the US

The Saint Louis Zoo has been awarded Best Zoo the past two years, and it's looking to make it three in a row in 2019.

Voting is now open for USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

Click here to vote for the Saint Louis Zoo and its exhibits. You can vote every day until 11 a.m. on April 22.

The winners will be announced Friday, May 3.

SAINT LOUIS ZOO NEWS:

Get to know the Saint Louis Zoo's pack of penguins

St. Louis Zoo welcomes new zebra

St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja's 26th birthday

Voters approved new Zoo tax, but state says it can't be implemented