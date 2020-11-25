The officer found the dogs shot, laid back to back, wrapped in Christmas lights, and covered with Holly.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — A reward is being offered in the investigation of two dogs found dead wrapped in Christmas lights in Ashland City.

Cheatham County Animal Control officials tell us they were dispatched to the dogs found on Chapmansboro Road near 464 Marks Creek Hill Road on Monday.

The officer found the dogs shot, laid back to back, wrapped in Christmas lights, and covered with holly.

One of the dogs was microchipped. Animal control notified the owner on Tuesday.

According to FOX 17 in Nashville, the owner Amanda Justice said her two-year-old Labrador Retrievers named Rocky and Willow never strayed too far from home. She had let them out Saturday morning and thought they started chasing a deer.

“I have no idea who did it. I mean the dogs were not mean at all. They were my kid’s dogs. I hope that you get caught. I hope that it never happens again to anyone,” she said.

The current reward is $1,000 for any credible information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responded for this animal cruelty.