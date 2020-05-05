Watch: Miniature donkey trots around stall hours after being born

Welcome to the world, Brody!

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Cute alert!

A miniature donkey took his first steps into the world on Monday.

Darla Seelke said the donkey, named Brody Britches Seelke, was born at 5 a.m. at her farm near Rolla. She and her husband took shifts overnight as they waited for him to arrive.

Just a couple hours later, he was trotting around the stall and exploring his new world.

"He is such a sweetheart who already loves life. Trying out his long legs and ears," Seelke said. "What a blessing watching one of Gods masterpieces take its first breath. Life is good."

