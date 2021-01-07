Download the 5 On Your Side Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

Stream Today in St. Louis, First at Four, and 5 On Your Side at 5PM, 6 PM and 10PM, along with Show Me St. Louis and Daily Blast Live!

Now, getting bi-state news and programming is easier than ever with the 5 On Your Side app – now available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find and stream live newscasts, episodes of Today in St. Louis, 5 On Your Side at 10 a.m., Show Me St. Louis, Daily Blast Live, First at Four, 5 On Your Side at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can also access top videos and streams on your schedule while catching up on breaking news, sports, VERIFY and more.

Get the all-new free 5 On Your Side app today:

On Roku:

Search KSDK

Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download

On Apple TV:

Search KSDK

Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download

On Amazon Fire TV:

Search KSDK

Click ‘Get’ to download

Alternately, have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch the most recent newscast until the next one starts.