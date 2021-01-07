Download the 5 On Your Side Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

Now, getting bi-state news and programming is easier than ever with the 5 On Your Side app – now available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Easily find and stream live newscasts, episodes of Today in St. Louis, 5 On Your Side at 10 a.m., Show Me St. Louis, Daily Blast Live, First at Four, 5 On Your Side at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can also access top videos and streams on your schedule while catching up on breaking news, sports, VERIFY and more.
Get the all-new free 5 On Your Side app today:
On Roku:
- Search KSDK
- Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download
On Apple TV:
- Search KSDK
- Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download
On Amazon Fire TV:
- Search KSDK
- Click ‘Get’ to download
- Alternately, have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch the most recent newscast until the next one starts.
Of course, you can always stream on the go with the 5 On Your Side mobile app available on Apple’s app and Google Play stores.