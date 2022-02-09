Sista Strut 3K breast cancer awareness walk returning to St. Louis in October

The walk raises awareness about breast cancer in women of color.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to welcome back the Sista Strut 3K breast cancer awareness walk to downtown St. Louis this month.

The purpose of the walk and car parade is to raise awareness about issues of breast cancer in women of color. Every year the walk is held in several cities throughout the United States.

2022 marks the 13-year anniversary of the walk. In addition, this year the walk will return in person after holding the event virtually in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sista Strut organizers said the car parade was a big hit during the 2021 virtual event so they decided to combine it with the walk for 2022.

Early detection is vital to surviving all forms of cancer in both women and men. Through the car parade and 3K walk, event organizers hope to encourage everyone to get checked out if you notice anything abnormal when conducting self-examinations.

The 2022 St. Louis Sista Strut 3K walk and car parade will be held on Oct. 1 in the heart of downtown. The event will include a pep rally at the corner of 15th Street and Chestnut Street that will start at 8 a.m.

The 3K walk and car parade route will kick off at 9 a.m. from 15th Street and Market.