ST. LOUIS — This trip to the North pole is special for a few families on the Polar Express departing St. Louis' Union Station.

"It's not something that can be easily explained but when you lose someone it's an overwhelming experience," explained Elizabeth Tucker.

Elizabeth Tucker lost her husband St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder when he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"We miss him very much and remember him in the best way we can," explained Tucker.

Monday night, with the help of BackStoppers, they're remembering him with a trip around downtown all the way to the north pole".

A big part of this ride is the bond these families share.

Kate Gieseler lost her husband Chris Moore this year, a Maryland Heights firefighter and father of two.

"They're going through a lot of firsts right now this time of year so I think this is good for them to help keep their mind open and have fun," explained Gieseler.

For all the families BackStoppers brings aboard the Polar Express.

"Just moving forward in life is a crucial step and thankfully we have a great support system," added Snyder.

To make a donation or for more information about The BackStoppers, go to www.BackStoppers.org or call (314) 692-0200.

Lemon-aid fundraiser for BackStopper Kids from the Lindbergh School District came together to help aid the family of Officer Snyder.

