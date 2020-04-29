Quarantine Meltdown: Epic tantrum caught on camera

Amelia has been told "no" a lot recently.

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — (WJAR/NBC News) A young girl's quarantine meltdown is going viral.

Amelia Sanchez, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts just wants pink hair.

"I hate this color," she's heard saying in a video recently recorded by her mother.

"That's the color god made your hair," replied her mom, Jessica Sanchez.

"But I want pink spray, I want my braid to be pink, I want this part, not just and the braids, these things," Amelia fired back.

According to Jessica Sanchez, her daughter is the ultimate girly-girl. She loves to dress up and do makeovers.

"For crazy hair day at preschool I kind of sprayed her ends and ever since then this girl has been bugging me for pink spray," said Jessica.

Amelia has been told "no" a lot recently.

Last week, she was tired and hadn't napped, when her mom began recording her throwing a hilarious fit about not being able to get pink hair dye.

"Mom, please just listen to what I'm saying," said Amelia. "We get changed, and go to the salon store, then go home and sleep."

"The salon is closed for quarantine for the coronavirus," Jessica is heard responding.

"No, momma. I will not touch anything just the spray," she responded.

"She lost it. She was so mad and that's how it came out, and the humor in it is obviously because that’s how us women feel," said Jessica.

