ST. LOUIS — When it comes to labor, there's nothing more unexpected. So Today in St. Louis anchor Allie Corey wanted to make sure her bag was packed for the hospital whenever that time comes.

She enlisted the help of Elena Polson, Early Childhood Director for Parkway Schools. Polson is also expecting her first child in just a few weeks.

Here are the items she recommends soon-to-be moms have in their bags:

1. Comfy clothes (Slippers, sleep clothes and a robe)

2. Toiletries (shower products, toothbrush, chapstick etc.)

3. Blanket and onesies for baby

4. Phone charger, phone and book

5. Copies of birth plan to give to nurses

6. Snacks for you and the nurses

7. Your own pillow and blanket

8. An outfit for you and baby to go home in

RELATED: Countdown to baby Corey: Choosing a pediatrician

RELATED: Countdown to baby Corey: Preparing the nursery

RELATED: Safe sleep for babies: The surprising baby registry item you should avoid