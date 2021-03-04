Watch: Archbishop of St. Louis delivers Easter message

In his message, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski spoke about hope in a vaccine

ST. LOUIS — Archbishop of St. Louis Mitchell Rozanski delivered an Easter message on Saturday, calling on Catholics to find faith and hope despite a difficult year.

Rozanski was installed in August 2020. He came from Springfield, Massachusetts, where he spent six years as a bishop.

Below is a transcript of Rozanski's message:

"Christ is risen.

Easter marks a time of celebration of renewed life within our church. The Lenten season gave us the opportunity to reflect on any despair that we had been holding onto in our hearts to align our sufferings with those of Christ and realize that we must lean into God for new life.

Now, the spirit leads us to persevere beyond the hardships of this past year and to embrace the glory of the Lord and to share the good news of his resurrection, just as Mary Magdalene did.

On Easter, Jesus shows us the power of renewal that lies in him, which is something that all of us need, especially in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Now as the COVID-19 vaccine provides a new sense of hope for the end to the pandemic, Jesus also provides us with hope for new life through his death and resurrection.

As Jesus tells us in the Gospel of John, 'I am the resurrection in the life. The one who believes in me will live even though they die. And whoever lives by believing in me will never die.'

I ask you to join me in sharing the good news of the Lord with all of our brothers and sisters.

Christ is risen indeed. Let Jesus be our guiding light and bless us as we move forward and spread the good news. For he died good for our sins. And Rose again.

God bless you all and Happy Easter."

5 On Your Side will livestream Easter Mass from the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis starting at 10 a.m.