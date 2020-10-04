Church holding drive-thru Good Friday Passion Story stations in a cemetery

Immanuel Lutheran Church is holding a drive-thru “unique Holy Week faith journey with Jesus"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — This Holy Week is unlike any other ever experienced. With congregations not able to… congregate… churches and parishes are finding unique ways to gather and pray.

For one church in St. Charles County, that includes marking Good Friday in a cemetery.

Immanuel Lutheran Church is holding a drive-thru “unique Holy Week faith journey with Jesus.” Church members are encouraged to drive up to Immanuel’s cemetery from 3-7 p.m. Friday where signs will guide visitors through seven Passion Story stations.

Participants stay in their own cars the whole way.

The route is about a half-mile long and will take about 20 minutes, the church said. Participants will be emailed short Bible verses that can be read in the car at each station. There also will be links to two songs to listen to on YouTube.

Participants should enter Immanuel’s cemetery off of Sixth Street near Boone’s Lick Road.