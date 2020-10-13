Cast a ballot, say a prayer | St. Louis County churches to offer communion on Election Day

Three churches are partnering to offer curbside prayer and communion

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Holy Communion is usually reserved for Sundays, but it will be offered on the first Tuesday in November, Election Day.

Three St. Louis County churches are partnering to offer curbside prayer and communion "in response to the divisive political climate of this election year." The "Go to the polls, come to the table" event is open to everyone, regardless of denomination, faith or political beliefs.

During the event, participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles and a clergy member will pray with the occupants. The clergy members will offer communion, including a wafer and juice, in an individual, pre-sealed container. A gluten-free communion option is also available.

Clergy members will practice social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizer, according to the church's website.

The participating churches, Manchester United Methodist, Community Christian and Good Shepherd Lutheran, will set up two sites. They will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Manchester Athletic Association Parking Lot, located at 14380 Manchester Rd., Manchester. Participants are asked to enter from Manchester Road.

Manchester United Methodist Church Parking Lot, located at 129 Woods Mill Rd., Manchester. Participants are asked to enter the church parking lot from Creve Coeur Avenue. Communion will be served by the west entrance of the church building.

All are welcome and no reservations are required.

For more information on the event, visit the event website or Facebook Page.