'Hope, renewal, new life' | Archbishop's Easter message for St. Louisans

"Bringing the faith to others... that's why we celebrate the resurrection and we believe that Jesus is alive, is risen and he will be with us always"

ST. LOUIS — Easter is the greatest celebration in the Catholic church.

For the 500,000 Catholics living in the St. Louis region, this will be the first Easter with a new leader at the helm.

Mitchell Rozanski was installed as the new archbishop seven months ago. He replaced Robert Carlson, who was retiring, in the middle of the pandemic.

Rozanski talked about his Easter message with 5 On Your Side's Anne Allred.

“More and more people have had the COVID vaccine and are feeling comfortable to come out with that and in different events. So, our Easter message is really one of great hope, renewal, new life in Christ and the resurrection is indeed our hope as Christians,” he said.

As for the pandemic, Rozanski said some of the adjustments are positive and could be permanent. He said livestreaming Mass has allowed access for those that are unable to leave their homes and to expose Catholicism to those interested in the faith. He said most parishes have acquired the technology to livestream Mass. He said those parishes are welcome to continue doing it.

You can watch Easter Mass live from the Cathedral Basilica right here on 5 On Your Side at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mass will be live on our air, on ksdk.com and on the 5 On Your Side app.