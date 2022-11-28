Where to 'give' around St. Louis on Giving Tuesday

For many, Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful. But Nov. 29 marks a day to give.

The holiday season is in full swing. Thanksgiving and Black Friday were recently full of gratitude and gifts. On Nov. 29, several St. Louisans are looking to give for Giving Tuesday.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services provides social services, educational programs and advocacy for children, families and older adults. Donate and join here .

Our Little Haven is committed to providing early intervention for children and families. Donate here .

United 4 Children meets caregivers where they are and guides them with the knowledge and skills needed to ensure kids feel safe, engaged, supported and challenged by qualified and caring adults. Donate here .

Fathers and Families Support Center provides programs and services for men who want to become responsible fathers. Donate here .

Almost Home: Tranforming Futures Today helps moms provide for their children by creating an avenue to resources and connections to give their children the opportunities they deserve. Donate here .

The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery provides a short-term, safe haven for 5,000 children a year whose families face an emergency caused by illness, homelessness or overwhelming parental stress. Donate here .

Animals : Where to give to help animals

The Humane Society of Missouri wants you to help provide second chances to animals in need. They provide a safe and caring haven to all animals in need -- large and small -- that have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Donate here.

Stray Rescue of Saint Louis is giving you the opportunity to do something valuable and be a part of something worthwhile. On Giving Tuesday, generous individuals and businesses have come together and agreed to give $1 every time you give $1. That means when your gift of $50 leaves your bank account, $100 goes to help pets in need. Donate here.