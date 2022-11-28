Where to 'give' around St. Louis on Giving Tuesday
For many, Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful. But Nov. 29 marks a day to give.
The holiday season is in full swing. Thanksgiving and Black Friday were recently full of gratitude and gifts. On Nov. 29, several St. Louisans are looking to give for Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday gives you the opportunity to help non-profit organizations and more this season of thanks, praise, and charity.
If you would like to give this holiday season, then you could donate to one of these places that 5 On Your Side listed to help children, parents, and more.
Children: Where to give to help kids
United 4 Children meets caregivers where they are and guides them with the knowledge and skills needed to ensure kids feel safe, engaged, supported and challenged by qualified and caring adults. Donate here.
Our Little Haven is committed to providing early intervention for children and families. Donate here.
Annie Malone Children and Family Services provides social services, educational programs and advocacy for children, families and older adults. Donate and join here.
Parents: Where to give to help parents
The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery provides a short-term, safe haven for 5,000 children a year whose families face an emergency caused by illness, homelessness or overwhelming parental stress. Donate here.
Almost Home: Tranforming Futures Today helps moms provide for their children by creating an avenue to resources and connections to give their children the opportunities they deserve. Donate here.
Fathers and Families Support Center provides programs and services for men who want to become responsible fathers. Donate here.
Animals: Where to give to help animals
The Humane Society of Missouri wants you to help provide second chances to animals in need. They provide a safe and caring haven to all animals in need -- large and small -- that have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Donate here.
Stray Rescue of Saint Louis is giving you the opportunity to do something valuable and be a part of something worthwhile. On Giving Tuesday, generous individuals and businesses have come together and agreed to give $1 every time you give $1. That means when your gift of $50 leaves your bank account, $100 goes to help pets in need. Donate here.
Gateway Pet Guardians strives to end animals experiencing homelessness in their area of service. They have free spay and neuter services, emergency vetting, containment resources and direct help. Donate here.
Special Needs: Where to give to those facing disabilities
St. Louis Arc Empowering People with Disabilities empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to lead better lives by providing a lifetime of high-quality services, family support and advocacy. Donate here.
Variety: The Children's Charity St. Louis provides access to critical programs and services to children and teens with disabilities up to the age of 21, who live in the 15 Missouri and 15 Illinois counties surrounding St. Louis. Donate here.
St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the understanding and acceptance of learning disabilities. Donate here.
Seniors: Where to give to help seniors
Cardinal Ritter Senior Services is a ministry of Catholic Charities of St. Louis and the Archdiocese of St. Louis that provides compassionate care through a continuum of high-quality services to older adults. Donate here.
Aging Ahead delivers meals to homebound older adults in Ferguson, St. Charles, House Springs, St. Clair, and Union. Donate here.
Circle of Care St. Louis is committed to providing individualized caring support and multiple services designed to improve the overall quality of life. Donate here.
Veterans: Where to give to help veterans
The Mission Continues has programs that deploy veteran volunteers to work alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, tackle food insecurity and foster neighborhood identity. Donate here.
The Gateway Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs and does not receive any federal government funding. Donate here.
Dogs for our Brave provides professionally trained service dogs at no cost to veterans who have suffered debilitating injury or illness while in service to our country. Donate here.
Education: Where to give to educational resources
The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis opens doors to higher education through direct assistance programs for students and through active participation in many aspects of the St. Louis regional community. Donate here.
The Saint Louis Science Center brings our St. Louis community closer to STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math -- to ignite and sustain lifelong science and technology learning. Donate here.
Lutheran Elementary School Association services Lutheran Elementary schools, families and communities. They also provide financial resources for children in need to obtain Lutheran Christian education. Donate here.
They have several ways to give:
Healthcare: Where to give for health purposes
The SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation provides financial support necessary for delivering health care to children in need. You can donate online, plan your gift or fundraise. Donate here.
Friends of Kids with Cancer advocates for kids by providing them and their families with the educational, emotional, and recreational support needed as a result of the hours of chemotherapy, illness, and isolation. Donate here.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis provides a home-away-from-home to families of seriously ill children and support to organizations that serve the needs of children. The organization’s core values include acceptance, accountability, hospitality, integrity and stewardship. Donate here.
Religious: Where to give for religious purposes
Feed My People has a mission to show God’s love and compassion to all his people, but to his people in need. They have a Christain Food Pantry and Thift Store located in both South County, St. Louis and High Ridge Missouri. Donate here.
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis is inspired by Jesus Christ to serve people in need, work to improve social conditions, and unite with others in this mission. Donate here.
Isaiah Ministries Cares, originally known as 4 Church Association, was established to meet the needs of low-income individuals in our community through direct services including a food pantry, clothing closet, and utility assistance. Donate here.
Community: Where to give to the community
St. Louis Community Foundation is committed to our fundamental roles of helping donors create personal legacies, invest and play a leadership role in tackling our communities’ most challenging needs located in historic Oak Knoll Park. Donate here.
100Neediest takes on the 100 neediest cases in a campaign designed to help thousands of families and individuals during the holidays throughout the St. Louis region. Donate here.
The Salvation Army of Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area strives to combat poverty, empower youth, and help in the community. Donate here.
